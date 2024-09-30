 Bhopal Updates: Feline Dies After Being Struck By Lightening In Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve; Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Caught Red Handed For Taking Bribe Of ₹2 Lakhs
Sources in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said that it seems that during the rainfall, tiger was sitting beneath a tree and it was at that time that lightning struck it, resulting in its death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): What could be described as a rare case, a young tiger died after lightening struck it in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. At the time of the incident that occurred two days ago, the feline was resting beneath a tree.

The body of feline was found on Monday and autopsy was performed. The viscera samples were collected and sent to the lab.

Sources in Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve said that it seems that during the rainfall, tiger was sitting beneath a tree and it was at that time that lightning struck it, resulting in its death.

“This incident occurred in Magdi range. The age of feline is between six to seven years. The sex of feline could not be determined,” said an officer of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve.

article-image

Joint Registrar Cooperative Societies Caught Red Handed For Taking Bribe Of 2 Lakhs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Bhopal have arrested a joint commissioner and joint registrar for taking bribe of Rs 2 lakh to close the complaint of a housing society, said police on Monday.

SP DK Rathore informed that the complainant Vinod Sharma is the member of Vishal Sagar Housing Society, Bhopal. There was a complaint against him.

The joint registrar Vinod Kumar Singh was conducting the enquiry into the complaint. The officer demanded bribe of Rs 5 lakh to give a clean chit to the complaint.The complaint was submitted to the Lokayukta by Vinod Sharma and verification of the complaint was carried out by the officials.

Representative Image

Representative Image | Vecteezy

article-image

When the officer got ready to accept the first instalment of Rs 2 lakh from the complainant, the Lokayukta police formed the trap team led by DSP Sanjay Shukla including DSP Virendra Singh, inspector Uma Kushwah, GS Marskole and other ranks.

The officer asked the complainant to handover the money on Monday. But the officer frequently changed his location and asked Vinod Sharma to follow his instructions.

Finally the officer reached the MANIT Square and asked to him to handover the amount. As soon as the amount was given the trap team caught the officer red handed.

