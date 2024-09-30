VIDEO: 3-Foot Long Cobra Spotted Hiding In Almirah At A House In Jabalpur; Panicked Residents Call Snake Catchers

3-Feet Long Female Cobra Found | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): As it’s pouring in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, venomous creatures and reptiles have started appearing at people’s residences once again. On Monday, a 3-foot-long female cobra was found in an almirah of a kutcha house creating panic among the family.

According to information, the incident occurred in Indira Nagar, Sharda Basti under Garha police station. Sukhdev Jharia found a 3-foot-long venomous female cobra inside the almirah in his house. The cobra had spread its hood, causing panic in the family.

Sukhdev immediately informed snake expert Gajendra Dubey, who arrived at the scene and carefully rescued the snake. The cobra was then safely released into the forest. According to Gajendra Dubey, the cobra species is extremely venomous, making its timely rescue crucial.

“The cobra species is highly venomous. Its rescue was done with care to ensure the safety of the families and the snakes," said Gajendra Dubey.

6-foot-long rat snake found

In another incident, a 6-foot-long Dhaman (Rat Snake) was found in the house of Ravi Rajak, under Madho Tal police station. Upon seeing the large snake, the family contacted Gajendra Dubey, who once again rescued the snake and released it into the wild. Dubey explained that while Dhaman snakes are non-venomous, it was natural for the family to be frightened due to its size.

Snake appearances frequent in Jabalpur-bound trains

The monsoon invites not only the venomous reptiles into the houses but they have been appearing frequently in the trains also. On September 25, a green-coloured snake was found hiding below the lower berth in an AC coach of Ajmer-Jabalpur Dayodaya Express. Panic people were also surprised as they recorded a video which went viral.

On September 22, another venomous snake was spotted spiralling on the handle of Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express. The incident came to fore through a viral video which surfaced on social media.