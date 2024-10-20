Bhopal Updates: BTech Student’s Body Found In Hostel; 3 Booked For Abducting Autorickshaw Driver | Representational Image

BTech Student’s Body Found In Hostel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of 21-year-old students had been pursuing BTech from a private college in Bhopal was found from his hostel room on Saturday, police said. According to Piplani police, the youth who died was Dharmraj Azad (21), a native of Bihar.

He used to reside at a private boys’ hostel in the area. The caretaker of hostel, sensing a foul smell emanating from his room on Saturday morning informed police. The police rushed to the scene and broke door open, to find him lying dead inside the room. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

3 Booked For Abducting Autorickshaw Driver; Demanded Their Money Back

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An autorickshaw driver was abducted from Aishbag two days ago by three persons over a monetary dispute, the police said. The accused, as per police, took him to a deserted location, where they assaulted him, threatened to kill him, and tried to extort Rs 2 lakh from him.

A case has been registered against them on Saturday. Aishbag police station TI Jitendra Garhwal told Free Press that the complainant Shiv Shankar Dubey (45) had borrowed money from Asif Chui and could not return it. Near Sonia Colony of Aishbag, Asif along with two of his accomplices named Sanno and Shubham, abducted him on Thursday.

The trio assaulted him inside a moving vehicle, and took him to a deserted location. They allegedly assaulted him there too, and threatened him with dire consequences, seeking Rs 2 lakh from him.

Dubey told them he would pay them back once he is set free. After he managed to escape from the clutches of the accused trio on Saturday, he approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police have begun searching for the accused, they said.