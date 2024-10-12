 Bhopal Updates: 4 Electrocuted Repairing Mic Wire, 1 Critical; Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To Bittan Market Ground
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Updates: 4 Electrocuted Repairing Mic Wire, 1 Critical; Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To Bittan Market Ground

Bhopal Updates: 4 Electrocuted Repairing Mic Wire, 1 Critical; Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To Bittan Market Ground

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that all the four men who sustained burns were members of Durga Utsav Samiti.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 10:44 PM IST
article-image
4 Electrocuted Repairing Mic Wire, 1 Critical | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons were electrocuted on Friday night while repairing the wire of a mike on a Navratri tableau in the Ratan colony of Nishatpura, the police said. Though all four have survived the incident, one of them is said to be in critical condition.

Nishatpura police station TI Rupesh Dubey told Free Press that all the four men who sustained burns were members of Durga Utsav Samiti. The names of the victims are Makhan Sahu (35), Vipin Jatav (19), Dinesh Birja (21) and Rohan Jatav (21).

Read Also
Bhopal Updates: Event Manager Kills Self; Married Woman Ends Life As Hubby Suspected Her & More
article-image

Incident occured after malfunction in mic

On Friday night, the Navami celebrations were held till late night on Friday. The wire of the mic stopped functioning. Sahu climbed atop the electricity pole, to check the connection, and allegedly came in contact with the high tension line. He was subsequently, electrocuted, and the other three men, when tried to rescue him, were also electrocuted.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between Bandra-Lalkuan And LTT-Gaya On October 13, Ahead Of Diwali
Mumbai: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw To Flag Off 2 New Weekly Train Services Between Bandra-Lalkuan And LTT-Gaya On October 13, Ahead Of Diwali
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead: 'I Strongly Condemn The Cowardly Attack On My Colleague', Ajit Pawar Reacts
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)
Baba Siddique Shot Dead In Bandra: Sanjay Dutt Reaches Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital (VIDEOS)
Baba Siddiqui Death: Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot & Rushes To Lilavati Hospital
Baba Siddiqui Death: Salman Khan Cancels Bigg Boss 18 Shoot & Rushes To Lilavati Hospital

After the locals reported the incident to the discom company team and the fire fighters, they rushed to the spot and stopped the electricity supply in the area. All four men were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where their treatment is underway. Sahu is said to be in a critical state.

Read Also
Bhopal Shocker! Man ‘Tries’ To Offer His Head To Maa Durga In Panna; Undergoes Surgery,...
article-image

Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To Bittan Market Ground

Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To Bittan Market Ground

Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To Bittan Market Ground | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A young man allegedly manhandled the Habibganj police station personnel as well as the station house officer (SHO), who were deployed at the Bittan market ground on Saturday evening in wake of Vijayadashami celebrations.

A video of the incident has emerged on social media. In the video, the man, purportedly 26-year-old, was seen thrashing one of the cops, who refused entry to him along with a woman to the ground. After the cop was thrashed by the unidentified man, several other cops as well as SHO Ajay Kumar Soni tamed the man and drove him out of the venue.

The woman, with whom the accused wanted to enter the ground, was seen shielding him from the blows of the cops and was seen shouting at the police personnel. According to sources, the identity of the accused has not been ascertained yet and no FIR or arrest has been made so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Updates: 4 Electrocuted Repairing Mic Wire, 1 Critical; Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To...

Bhopal Updates: 4 Electrocuted Repairing Mic Wire, 1 Critical; Youth Manhandles Cops Over Entry To...

WATCH: Bhopal Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ravan Dahan; ACP’s Promptness Saves Life, Video...

WATCH: Bhopal Man Suffers Heart Attack During Ravan Dahan; ACP’s Promptness Saves Life, Video...

Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav

Weapons, Scriptures Necessary To Protect Existence: CM Mohan Yadav

Shocker! Alive Woman Declared Dead In Madhya Pradesh; Deprived Of Pension, Rations For 6 Months

Shocker! Alive Woman Declared Dead In Madhya Pradesh; Deprived Of Pension, Rations For 6 Months

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13

CM Mohan Yadav To Inaugurate ₹658 Crore Development Projects During Ujjain Visit On October 13