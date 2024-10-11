Bhopal Updates: Event Manager Kills Self; Married Woman Ends Life As Hubby Suspected Her & More | Representational Image

Event Manager Kills Self, No Suicide Note Found

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old event manager pursuing BCom from a private college in Bhopal allegedly committed suicide at his house in Vaishali Nagar on Thursday, the police said. No suicide note has been found. According to Kamla Nagar police, the man who took the extreme step was Samar Pratap Singh Gour.

According to his kin, he was at his house on Thursday night, and his brother’s engagement was to be held on Friday. He hanged himself from the ceiling of his room at night.

The suicide was discovered on Friday morning. The police were informed, who rushed to the scene and began probe but did not find suicide note owing to which the reason behind his extreme step has not been ascertained yet.

Married Woman Ends Life As Hubby Suspected Her

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A married woman resident of Kamla Nagar committed suicide by hanging herself on Thursday as her husband suspected her of having affair with another person. The police also recovered a suicide note in which the woman urged her husband to take care of their kid.

Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey told Free Press that the woman who took the drastic step was Khushi Dhakad. She lives with her husband Shubham at a multi-storey building and they have a two-year-old child. On Thursday evening, when Shubham returned home, he found Khushi hanging from the ceiling of the house.

He also found a suicide note, which read, “You have often suspected me of infidelity but I loved you from the core of my heart. Take care of our child and make him a good man,” she wrote in suicide note. The police were informed who sent the body for post-mortem. The police said they would register an abetment to suicide case against Shubham.

Mason Murdered; Wife, Paramour Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing at a shanty in Kajlikheda area of Kolar was found dead on Friday, following which the police have arrested his wife, and one of the friends of the deceased for allegedly hacking him to death.

The accused had stabbed the victim with an axe, and illicit relations between the two is suspected to have triggered the incident, the police said. Kolar police station TI Sanjay Soni told Free Press that the man who was murdered was Babulaal Saur (46), a native of Orchcha. He worked as mason in Bhopal.

On Friday, several residents of the area discovered Saur lying dead inside his shanty. The police rushed to the spot and questioned the passersby but failed to find his wife on the spot. Later in the day, the police traced his wife and detained her who revealed that on Thursday night, she and one of Saur’s friends hacked him to death with an axe.

She added that a few days ago, Saur had seen his friend inside the shanty with her, following which he had assaulted him and had banished him from his shanty. The police have detained Saur’s friend too, and suspecting an affair between the two, are interrogating them at present.