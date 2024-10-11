 Bhopal Shocker: 19-Year-Old Law Student Jumps From 4th Floor Of Hotel, Dies; Had Come From Rajasthan To Attend College Event
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 05:47 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old law student jumped off the fourth floor of a hotel and died in Bhopal on Thursday night.

The boy named Tushar Mali, was from Pali, Rajasthan. He came to Bhopal for a college sports event. His friends said Mali suddenly opened the room’s window at night and jumped off. The incident was reported at a hotel near Chetak Bridge in Bhopal.

article-image

According to information, the tragic incident happened late Thursday night when Tushar was with 6-7 of his friends in the hotel room. The Govindpura police have registered a case and started an investigation, treating the situation as suspicious.

Tushar's family, who live in Rajasthan, has arrived in Bhopal, and the post-mortem is being conducted in their presence.

According to the police, Tushar was studying at a law college in Gujarat and staying in the college hostel. He came to Bhopal to attend a sports event organised by his college.

article-image

After the event, he returned to the hotel with his friends. Late at night, he suddenly opened the window in his room and jumped out, according to his friends' statements to the police. The authorities are looking into other possible angles in the case.

No suicide note was found in the room, and Tushar didn’t leave any messages or mention any problems to his family on the call. This lack of clues has made the police even more suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his death.

On Friday afternoon, the police returned to the hotel to question the staff and gather more information about the incident.

They also noted that the window from which Tushar fell did not have any protective grills. The investigation is ongoing, with the police gathering detailed statements from Tushar's friends to determine the cause of the fall.

