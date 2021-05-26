Bhopal: Unlocking to be done slowly, 20 people to be allowed in wedding ceremonies

BHOPAL: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that, although the number of Covid-19 cases has reduced, there will be phase-wise unlocking from June 1. Chouhan made the statement in an address to the people of the state on Wednesday.

Only 20 people would be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony and, if any patient was found, his contract tracing would be done, he said. Political and cultural events where a large number of people gather would not be allowed, he said.

According to Chouhan, the crisis management committees will take the decision on phase-wise unlocking the way they had put the state under corona curfew. Chouhan said that the cases were under control, but, if everything was open, the number of patients would increase. Therefore, caution should be taken at the time of unlocking, he said.