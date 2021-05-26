Indore: BJP body to refurbish government's image damaged due to corona

BHOPAL: The BJP organisation is all set to refurbish the governmentís image damaged because of the second wave of the corona pandemic. The party plans to launch a few schemes through which its workers can reach the people.

To connect the BJP workers with the government, Deen Dayal committees will be set up and party men will be included in those panels. The organisation will take various schemes to the public to quell their anger against the state and central governments.

The BJPís state unit president, VD Sharma, organisational secretary, Suhas Bhagat, and co-organisational general secretary, Hitanand Sharma, have met several leaders of the party in Delhi. After returning from there, they held discussions with office-bearers of the party.

In Delhi, they met national organisational secretary BL Santosh, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Patel. Those leaders held discussions with several senior members of the Sangh. Now that the discussions are over, the organisation will soon announce the state executive committee.