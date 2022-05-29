Bhopal: Uninvited Congress MLA P C Sharma reaches venue, vents his anger on party colleagues

Congress MLA at the venue of state-level advocate convention at the PCC headquarters on Sunday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The Congress law and human rights cell had called a state-level advocate convention at the PCC headquarters on Sunday in which former Law Minister and MLA PC Sharma was not invited. He reached uninvited and vented his anger on the organisers.

The law and human rights cell had called a state-level advocate conference in the State Congress office, in which State Congress president Kamal Nath, Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha, former Speaker of the Assembly and senior MLA Narmadaprasad Prajapati, former MP Rameshwar Nikhara had also reached.

In this conference of advocates, suddenly former law minister and MLA PC Sharma reached. He created a ruckus there. He took out anger on the organizers and said that he is a former law minister but was not invited for the event. For a long time, he kept expressing his displeasure in a loud voice.

PC Sharma vented his anger on Rajendra Babbar, chairman of the law and human rights cell, the organizer. Meanwhile, former Speaker Prajapati was seen standing beside him but he did not try to stop Sharma.