Bhopal: Rs 7.5 cr sanctioned for Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang performed 'bhoomi pujan' for developmental works in ward 37, 38 and 71 in Nehru School and Dwarka Nagar area under Narela Vidhan Sabha which is valued at Rs 7.5 crore, according to information received Friday evening.

Addressing workers and citizens, Minister Sarang said that all basic facilities including pucca roads, drains, drinking water are being continuously expanded in Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency.

He said that after 2008, the difference is clearly visible in Narela assembly constituency. Earlier, due to lack of pucca roads in Narela, citizens had to face a lot of difficulty in commuting. But due to their efforts, along with paved roads in Narela, 7 flyovers have been sanctioned to control traffic pressure in the area.

In his address, the minister further said that in the low-lying settlements of Narela Vidhan Sabha constituency, flood situation was created earlier due to rain. ??Drainage system has now been constructed in the area which is worth over Rs 300 crore.

Cost of various developmental work

> Ward 37 Dwarka Nagar drain construction worth Rs 6.8 crore and CC road construction in Rajendra Nagar worth Rs 7 lakh

> Ward 38 asphalting roads in Ektapuri Housing Board colony worth Rs 7 lakh and CC road construction in Semra worth Rs 7 lakh

> Ward 71 road asphalt work worth Rs 10 lakh and CC road construction in Samrat Colony worth Rs 10 lakh.