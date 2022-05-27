Bhopal: 38 colonies, 5 market associations and 5 hawkers zones rewarded for cleanliness

Chief Minister during Swachhta Samman Samaroh at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday felicitated 38 colonies, 5 market associations and 5 hawkers’ corner associations for the cleanliness work in their respective areas. The

Swachhta Samman Samaroh was organised at Ravindra Bhawan by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday.

The areas were felicitated with certificate and trophy along with developmental works worth Rs 3.17 crore, subject to the ranking.

Chouhan in a public event on April 6 had announced top 2 cleanest colonies of each zone of the city will be awarded with developmental projects in their areas. Projects worth Rs 5 lakh will be undertaken in the colony which bags the first position, while the colony securing number 2 position will get projects worth Rs 3 lakh . He also announced top 5 cleanest market places and hawker’s corners of the city will be awarded.

As per the official information, 410 colonies from all 19 zones of the city along with 50 market associations and 10 hawkers’ corner participated in the competition.

The chief minister while addressing the gathering said that Bhopal has got the potential to top in cleanliness ranking and it would be achieved through public participation along with government steps.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan administering pledge of cleanliness at Swachhta Samman Samaroh in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Cleanliness is in the attitude of the people of Indore, Bhopal can defeat Indore in cleanliness ranking, only what is required is the attitude of the public, he added.

BMC commissioner KVS Choudary said that the assessment of 100 points was judged by the jury from the organizations which are not a part of BMC.

Bhopal district collector Avinash Lavania said that this competition has done the work of connecting the public, inspiring people showing direction towards cleanliness. The message of cleanliness is spreading more effectively within the colonies and market places, he added.

Awarded market associations

Rank- Market Name -Amount of works

1. 10 No. Market -50 lakh

2. Manisha Market -40 lakh

3. Shakti Nagar -30 lakh

4. Bairagarh Market- 20 lakh

5. New Market 10 lakh

Awarded Hawker’s Corner -Associations

Rank -Market Name- Amount of works

1. Shahpura hawker’s corner -5 lakh

2. 6 no. hawker’s corner -4 lakh

3. Indra Market hawker’s corner -3 lakh

4. AIIMS hawker’s corner -2 lakh

5. Karond hawker’s corner -1 lakh

