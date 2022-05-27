Bhopal: Clean city campaigners win praise from CM

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan administering pledge of cleanliness at Swachhta Samman Samaroh in Bhopal on Friday. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday while addressing the gathering at Swachhta Samman Samaroh in Ravindra Bhawan urged for public participation to improve the ranking of Bhopal in cleanliness.

During his address chief minister called for Sanjay Nema who is a caretaker of a public toilet, “Sanjay hai kya?” Chouhan asked. He asked him about his work and the difficulties he faced while performing his duty. “People many times ask me whether I like my work or not, I simply reply that this work gives me satisfaction. When someone uses a clean toilet it gives him a sense of happiness which is the happiest moment for me. This also inspires me to carry on my work more diligently.”

CM also talked with others who are engaged in cleaning in making the city clean.

Sharing his experiences, Mahendra Chouhan, a sewage suction machine operator said, “This is us who clean the choked sewage lines. It is our work to clean it so why hesitate. And if we do not do it then who will?”

Kalpana Kekre, a member of ‘iclean team’ sharing his story said, “We used to carry out community ‘shram daan’ on Sundays and clean the public areas. If we can clean our homes then why can’t we clean our surroundings, they too belong to us. We have cleaned around 400 locations in the city since 2014. We have around 150 members from 6 years of age to 70 years. Our tagline is ‘Shahar ka har kona har samay swachh hoga’.”

Parvati Bai, a vegetable vendor of Bittan Market shared her work for cleanliness she told, “I always insist that people should carry cloth bags along and never sell vegetables to the ones who demand plastic bags. This reflects in my selling and less income, but the cleanliness of the city is a priority.”

Chouhan also applauded Deepa Malviya from Samadhan Kendra, he said that Deepa and team has been doing commendable work to eradicate single use plastic by providing free of cost cloth bags made with old clothes.