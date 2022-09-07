Bhopal: Unidentified men make abortive bid to break into bank

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Unidentified men make abortive bid to break into bank

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 07, 2022, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified miscreants made an abortive bid to break into a branch of a nationalised bank in  village Chopda-Kala under Sukhi Sewaniya police station, on late Monday night, said police.

Police station incharge VBS Senger told media that the branch manager had filed a complaint that some miscreant tried to break a wall to gain entrance in the bank. Since the wall was made using iron grills and bricks, they failed to break it.

The miscreants could only drill upto two inch hole in the wall and could only damage around six inch area of the wall. The police have registered a case under section 457 and 511 of IPC against the unidentified persons. The images of the accused have been caught in the CCTV camera, but it's blurry.

