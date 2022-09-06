Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India visits Bank of Maharashtra

Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, DFS, Ministry of Finance, visited Bank of Maharashtra on 3rd September 2022 at its Head office in Pune. Bhushan Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary and Hardik Sheth, Director, DFS, Ministry of Finance also accompanied him. A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, welcomed him along with Executive Directors, A B VIjayakumar & Asheesh Pandey and General Managers.

Sanjay Malhotra chaired a meeting with the Top Management of the Bank, where he reviewed Bank’s performance. Malhotra was also apprised about three-year strategic roadmap of Bank in line with the EASE 5.0 reforms. While addressing the meeting Secretary, DFS appreciated the efforts taken by bank in business expansion and promotion of Financial Inclusion. He asserted on bringing in the necessary reforms as envisaged by GOI, to enhance the ease of banking services, keeping customer’s need at the center. He urged bank for innovation in products and services through digitization and adding value to customer satisfaction.

A S Rajeev, MD & CEO, while deliberating Bank’s progress and measures taken said “Bank has taken slew of measures to enhance the Performance, Profitability and Efficiency in past three years along with expanding Bank’s footprints through Branch network at PAN India level. Bank is implementing several strategies to enhance the digital prowess and bringing initiatives in line with the EASE 5.0 reforms. There has been Topline Business growth of Bank along with strong bottom-line improvement. Rajeev Opined, “We are committed to achieve the delivery of Govt. flagship schemes with digital enabled services with ease and bring in the desired reforms to have most efficient way of functioning.”