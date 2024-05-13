Director (Personnel), THDCIL inaugurates International Conference on Mathematics at Pt. Lalit Mohan Sharma Campus

Reinforcing THDC India Limited's commitment as a leading Power Sector Enterprise dedicated to the holistic development of the Nation, Sh. R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited conveyed that apart from its vision to provide clean and affordable Power Supply 24 x 7, THDCIL remains steadfast in its support as an active player in the development of the Nation, with a special emphasis in the State of Uttarakhand.

Sh. Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) THDC India Limited inaugurated a 3-day International Conference on Nonlinear Analysis and Applications (ICNAA 2024) & Symposium on ancient Indian Mathematics organized by the Department of Mathematics at Pandit Lalit Mohan Sharma Campus, Sri Dev Suman Uttarakhand University, Rishikesh on 10th May 2024.

A host of eminent faculty members from several countries, including Japan, South Africa and Nepal, addressed the conference, sharing their expertise with a diverse group of participants. Sh. Vishnoi said that the conference, dedicated to honour the legacy of Late Professor S. L. Singh, aims to explore the realms of Nonlinear Analysis alongside the profound heritage of ancient Indian mathematics. THDCIL has been at the forefront of supporting and promoting academia by undertaking various initiatives. This conference would serve as a platform for the participants to exhibit their technical know-how at national and global levels. Sh. Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) of THDCIL, extended a warm welcome to Mrs. Krishna Singh, the Guest of honour and Wife of Late Prof. S.L. Singh, Prof. M.S. Rawat, Campus Director, Prof. Anita Tomar, Convenor, Prof. Yasunori Kimura, Tohu University, Japan, Prof. P. Veeramani, IIT Madras, Prof. Kanahiya Jha, Kathmandu University Nepal, other eminent faculty members and participants.