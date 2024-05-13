Brand On Wheelz Cruises to Victory with Two Neons OOH 2024 Awards

Brand On Wheelz, a leading innovator in moving media advertising, is thrilled to announce it has secured two prestigious awards at the Neons OOH 2024 ceremony. The company received accolades for both Most Innovative Use of Moving Media and Impactful Transit Advertising in Regional Areas.

These awards recognize Brand On Wheelz's exceptional campaign executed for O'cean beverages during the 2023-24 fiscal year. The campaign's creativity and impactful execution in regional areas impressed the esteemed Neons OOH 2024 jury, which included Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Operating Officer, Snacks at ITC.

“We are incredibly proud to receive these Neons OOH 2024 awards," said Levis Wilson, Founder of Brand On Wheelz. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and talent of our entire team, from sales and operations to graphics and event management. A special thanks to Mohammad Asghar, CEO BrandOnWheelz for his masterful orchestration of the entire campaign."

O’cean beverages and Brand On Wheelz conceptualized and brought reel to reality. O’cean Beverages recently launched the Lively Lychee flavor with a cool consumer promo called Hydrate-Scan-Win, offering consumers a chance to win awesome merch and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Virat Kohli.As part of this launch, O’cean Beverages partnered with BrandOnWheelz and deployed 900+ branded cabs across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Pune. To kick the campaign up a notch, BrandOnWheelz came up with a super cool activation idea - they mounted a massive five-foot-tall O’cean Fruit Water Lively Lychee Bottle on a fully wrapped O’cean Cab. These cabs then navigated through different hotspots in Mumbai, giving people a chance to sample the new flavor. The campaign became a reality on 25th December 2023, when O’cean Lively Lychee Cab covered 8+ colleges in Mumbai and sampled O’cean bottles to over 3000+ college students and consumers. Following its electrifying launch, the campaign by O'cean Beverages and BrandOnWheelz continues to dominate the streets of Mumbai and has already racked up thousands of mentions on social media platforms, leaving Mumbaikars buzzing across the city.People and commuters were surprised, shocked, and eagerly took selfies and pictures with the installation. It was unlike anything they had ever seen before. The campaign garnered impressions from at least 500k people on the road during the 8 hours.

Mitali, Chief Growth Officer at O'cean Beverages, highlighted the success of their Lively Lychee campaign executed with Brand On Wheelz. The giant 3D bottle roadshow generated significant buzz, exceeding expectations with over 500k digital impressions and positive customer response. They credit Brand On Wheelz for their partnership and expertise in bringing the campaign to life.