CII has been at the forefront to empower its members. With this background, CII Western Region organised the Annual Conference on Taxation 2024 with the Chairmanship of Mr Rakesh Gupta, Executive Vice-President & Group Head Taxation, RPG Group.

The conference, covered the latest developments in the direct tax, indirect tax and customs and other pertinent areas, it witnessed senior participation from the finance & taxation vertical including tax heads, CFOs and senior tax professionals.