 Anti Bribery Management System Certification To Powergrid
e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryAnti Bribery Management System Certification To Powergrid

Anti Bribery Management System Certification To Powergrid

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, May 13, 2024, 03:11 PM IST
article-image

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has been awarded Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) IS/ISO 37001 certification by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in a program held on 8th May 2024 at POWERGRID Corporate Centre, Gurugram.

The ABMS Certificate was handed over by Smt. Lalthan Pari, Director, Management System Certification (Central), BIS to Shri Dharmendra Kumar Madan, Chief Vigilance Officer, POWERGRID in the august presence of Shri Ajay Tewari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, Shri R. K. Tyagi, CMD, Shri Abhay Choudhary, Director (Projects), Shri G. Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Shri Ashish Tripathi, Chief Vigilance Officer, BIS, Shri Anish Anand, Dy. CVO, POWERGRID and senior officers of POWERGRID and BIS. The Chief Guest of the event Shri Ajay Tewari, Add. Secretary (MoP) spoke about the importance of Vigilance mechanism in government organizations.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Anti Bribery Management System Certification To Powergrid

Anti Bribery Management System Certification To Powergrid

Director (Personnel), THDCIL inaugurates International Conference on Mathematics at Pt. Lalit Mohan...

Director (Personnel), THDCIL inaugurates International Conference on Mathematics at Pt. Lalit Mohan...

Babus, mantris & buzz: After three phases of Lok Sabha polls Home Minister Amit Shah claims 190...

Babus, mantris & buzz: After three phases of Lok Sabha polls Home Minister Amit Shah claims 190...

Taiwan eyeing India as a promising Investment destination

Taiwan eyeing India as a promising Investment destination

UBI donates state-of-the-art equipment to CR hospital

UBI donates state-of-the-art equipment to CR hospital