Anti Bribery Management System Certification To Powergrid

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has been awarded Anti-Bribery Management System (ABMS) IS/ISO 37001 certification by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in a program held on 8th May 2024 at POWERGRID Corporate Centre, Gurugram.

The ABMS Certificate was handed over by Smt. Lalthan Pari, Director, Management System Certification (Central), BIS to Shri Dharmendra Kumar Madan, Chief Vigilance Officer, POWERGRID in the august presence of Shri Ajay Tewari, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India, Shri R. K. Tyagi, CMD, Shri Abhay Choudhary, Director (Projects), Shri G. Ravisankar, Director (Finance), Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Shri Ashish Tripathi, Chief Vigilance Officer, BIS, Shri Anish Anand, Dy. CVO, POWERGRID and senior officers of POWERGRID and BIS. The Chief Guest of the event Shri Ajay Tewari, Add. Secretary (MoP) spoke about the importance of Vigilance mechanism in government organizations.