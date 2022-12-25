Bhopal: Unidentified man shoots gym manager

Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An unidentified man opened fire at the gym manager of Bhojpur Club on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Kamla Nagar area of the city, the police said.

The SHO of Kamla Nagar police station, Anil Vajpayee, told Free Press that the victim has been identified as Vivek Pandey (24), who works as manager of a gym at Bhojpur Club, located in Arera Colony, Bhopal. He added that the incident took place on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Kamla Nagar, when Pandey was dropping one of his female friends identified as Raksha Nageshwar (23) at her hostel.

Pandey, in his statements to the police, said that the window of the car was open and Raksha was getting off the car, when an unidentified youth approached them and caught hold of him. He then told Pandey to come out of the car on gun-point. During this, Pandey even tried shutting the car window but was unable to do so. As he tried moving his car forward, the youth shot him, which left a bullet wound on Pandey’s right arm and he began to bleed.

Following this, Pandey drove himself to Narmada Hospital in that condition and was admitted there. The police have lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused and have sprung into action to apprehend him, SHO Vajpayee said.

