Bhopal: Man who ran over 2 with stolen vehicle arrested

Thane: Cops seize drugs worth ₹20 lakhs from city; 3 Nigerians nabbed | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal police have arrested a person who had run over two men with a stolen pick-up vehicle on December 15, the police said on Saturday.

Awadhpuri police station house officer Shivraj Chouhan told Free Press that the accused Rizwan Qureshi, a listed criminal who hails from Sagar district, was arrested on Thursday.

Seven police teams were deployed to nab accused who had run over two men of a family on the night of December 15 in Jhagaria village. An accomplice of the key accused was also present at the time of incident. The police had to sift through the footages of 200 CCTV cameras to find leads.

Rizwan told the police that he had fled to Jaipur after the incident and returned to Bhopal a few days earlier. Rizwan is a listed criminal against whom 13 criminal cases have been registered. His accomplice Rajendra Patel is still at large.