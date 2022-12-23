Bhopal: Christmas gives message of peace & harmony, says Archbishop

Archbishop Dr AAS Durairaj addressed media on Friday | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Archbishop Dr AAS Durairaj said in his Christmas message that festival gave message of peace and harmony in the world besides love and brotherhood.

“Pope Francis has laid stress on simplicity and conservation of environment from the different traditions, which we follow during Christmas,” he said. The joy and gaiety of Christmas is visible in every religion, caste and community as a secular tradition.

The archbishop asked community members to help the needy and move forward on path shown by Jesus Christ.

He appealed to celebrate Christmas festival with joy and devotion.

Christians are preparing for the festivals as they attend special prayer services, set up cribs, prepare sweets and decorate their homes. Candle prayers are considered most significant in this Advent as 4 candles indicate hope, joy, peace and love.

Carols are sung in different places to extend peace, love and good will. Christmas vigil mass will be held on Saturday from 10 pm in all the churches in the city. Archbishop will lead Holy Mass at St Francis Cathedral in Jehangirabad at 10 pm. Special Holy Mass will be held in morning hours on December 25.