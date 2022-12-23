e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Genome sequencing at four places and 43,000 beds ready for COVID in MP, says Minister

As per the instructions of the Central Government, genome sequencing of positive cases will be done.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo |
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Medical Education minister Vishvas Sarang said that Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) facilities will be at four places in Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, it was at AIIMS Bhopal, and Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) Gwalior but now it will be in Indore and Gandhi Medical College Bhopal.

On Friday, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang visited State Virology Laboratory (GMC, Bhopal). He took the stock of whole genome sequencing machine in the laboratory. Minister Sarang said, “New variants of corona can be identified by genome sequencing. As per the instructions of the Central Government, genome sequencing of positive cases will be done.

After AIIMS in Bhopal, genome sequencing will also be done in the State Virology Laboratory. Genome sequencing of 96 positive cases will be done at one go.” At present, 43,000 beds and oxygen are also available in sufficient quantity in Madhya Pradesh. “No positive patient in MP in last 2 days. Presently there are only 4 active patients of Corona in the state and that too in home isolation. For precaution dose, vaccine is available in sufficient quantity,” said minister.

