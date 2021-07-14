Bhopal: Uncertainty over vaccination dose availability in the state

BHOPAL: Uncertainty looms large over vaccination dose availability in the state on Wednesday. Vaccine shortage may well mar the inoculation drive in the state for a couple of days.

Health department sources said that inoculation would be carried out on Wednesday, but how many doses would be available was not sure. Whatever doses are available will be administered at the vaccination centres. If the Centre supplies doses of vaccines even by late night, they will be distributed in districts by morning and vaccination will be carried out smoothly. But, in case supplies are not made, there will be an acute shortage of doses. Under such circumstances, vaccination will be carried out with the available limited doses.

Tuesday was a ëno vaccination dayí, but, even then, the state reported 3,786 vaccinations, taking the overall tally to 23,977,901. Only 41 vaccination centres were notified in the state and 19 of them were in government hospitals, while 22 were at private ones.

Indore led with 1,352 vaccinations and Sagar reported 969 vaccinations, while Ratlam reported 171 vaccinations. Bhopal reported 500 vaccinations. Jabalpur reported 315 vaccinations. Betul reported 48 vaccinations and Dewas reported 83. Gwalior reported 268 vaccinations.

23 C-positive cases

* State reported 23 Covid-positive cases on Tuesday, taking the toll to 10,508 in the state

* Number of active cases reduced to 279 in the state

* Positivity rate continued to be 0.03 per cent

* Bhopal reported 11 corona cases, while Indore reported 4

* Gwalior, Jabalpur, Niwari, Rajgarh, Sehore and Seoni reported 1 corona case each