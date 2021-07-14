Bhopal: Two Gwalior police officers attached to PHQ in Morar angrape case

BHOPAL: The state government has removed two police officers from Gwalior following the High Courtís order. The home department issued the orders and attached the ASP Suman Gurjar and CSP Ram Naresh Pachori to PHQ till further orders.

On June 23, 2021, the Court gave an order to remove the police officials posted at Morar police station and its sub division. It was alleged that the police personnel allegedly beaten up the minor survivor of gang rape and her family members in a police station apparently to save the accused.

The girl was allegedly raped on January 31 in the Morar area in the house where she was working as domestic help and living as a tenant.

The court passed strictures against police officers including the then Morar police station in-charge Ajay Pawar, ASP Suman Gurjar, city superintendent of police (CSP) Ram Naresh Pachori and inspector Preeti Bhargava and Kirti Upadhaya and directed the state's police brass DGP to initiate departmental inquiry against them and transfer them outside the Gwalior-Chambal range.

Gwalior SP handed over the probe to woman additional SP rank officer Suman Gurjar and transferred the case to Sirol police station as it was not being investigated properly by the Morar police. The Court in its order stated that the investigation of the incident was given to the ASP east Gurjar and she did not even touch the file and entrusted the same to the CSP.