Indore: Wheat prices remain steady, maize prices fall in Bihar's Purnea market due to weak demand

New Delhi/Indore: Maize prices fell despite a decline in supply as the poor quality arrivals didn't find many takers, according to Nawal Kishor, a Purnea-based trader.

The arrivals were pegged at 15,000 bags (1 bag = 65 kg), compared with 18,000 bags the previous day, traders said. "Most of the crops that are coming to the market are infected with fungus, which weighs on demand," Kishor said.

Wheat prices and arrivals remained unchanged in Indore, said NK Agarwal, a local trader. Arrivals were pegged at 1,500-2,000 bags (1 bag = 100 kg).

Prices of Basmati 1121 paddy and millet were unchanged across markets. Following are highlights of trade in grain markets on Tuesday. Commodity Market Price (Rupees/100 kg), Wheat Indore Rs 1,700-Rs1,775.