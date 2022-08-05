e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Unani doctor takes drug overdose as colleague refuses marriage

Paramedical staffer booked for rape, absconding

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 05, 2022, 11:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 36-year-old Unani medicine practitioner attempted suicide after her paramedical staffer, whom she was in relationship with for last three years, refused to marry her. The woman, a mother of two, was hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday. She is stated to be out of danger now.

Meanwhile, Tilajamalpura police on her complaint have booked the paramedical staffer for sexual assault. The accused worked with a woman at her clinic and the two were in a relationship for over three years. Talaiya police station recorded her preliminary statements and later referred the case to Gautam Nagar police station. The Gautam Nagar police, however, refused to register an FIR as the victim resided in an area not under its jurisdiction. Tila Jamalpura police registered a case late on Thursday night.

According to police, the woman living in Firdous Nagar runs a Unani clinic in Congress Nagar. She had appointed the accused, a resident of Housing Board Nishatpura, as a paramedical staff (compounder). The woman told the police that in December 2019, she became friends with the man. During this time he allegedly sexually assaulted her and when she resisted, the man promised to marry her. Their relationship continued for the last three years, but in March this year when the woman asked him to get married to her, he refused. This led to a heated argument between the two. The woman was depressed and on Wednesday night she took overdose of drugs and attempted suicide.

Tila Jamalpura police station in-charge Radheshyam Ranger said, a police team was sent to the accused's house but he was not there. Police have registered a case and are looking for the accused.

article-image

