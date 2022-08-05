Bhopal: Congress protests over inflation, unemployment & GST on eatables

Congress workers protesting against government policies at Roshanpura square in Bhopal on Friday | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Raising voices against rising inflation, unemployment, GST on eatables etc, Congress workers and leaders staged a protest at Roshanpura square here on Friday. Later, Congress leaders handed over a memorandum addressed to Governor to the Deputy Commissioner.

The Congress initially had planned to lay siege to Raj Bhawan could not be materialized as the police prevented them from moving ahead and stopped the protesters at Roshanpura square.

The demonstrating party workers were carrying placards in their hands and raising slogans against alleged anti-people policies of the Central government, inflation, Agnipath scheme, unemployment, rising fuel prices etc.

Former Union ministers Suresh Pachouri, Kantilal Bhuria, LoP Dr Govind Singh, former Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, and MLA PC Sharma and others were present. Heavy police force was deployed at the demonstration site to handle the situation.

