Bhopal: Ummeed To Help Deaf & Mute

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal police will soon launch a WhatsApp helpline named, Ummeed, on which the deaf and mute people will be able to make a video call and narrate their ordeal to police in sign language. For this, police personnel will be taught sign language. Apart from police personnel, the sign language experts will also be present along with them as understanding the sign language is tough for new learners. Once the personnel incharge of helpline number will note down the complaint of disabled person, they will contact the station incharge of the area where the complainant resides.

Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra said that the helpline number would become functional in Bhopal within two weeks. He added that the innovation had saved a life in Indore, when a 53-year-old deaf and mute woman had told the police over video call that she was being harassed by her sister-in-law and the accused had also attempted to kill her.

It is an innovation led by police commissioner Harinarayanachari Mishra. When he was posted in Indore, he had rolled out the same facility there, with the help of which, Indore became first city in India to redress the grievances of deaf and mute. With rollout of same facility in Bhopal shortly, it will become the second such city in India.