Bhopal: Umakant Sharma puts his own government in dock over proposed school site

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Umakant Sharma put his own government in dock during question hour in Assembly by asserting that water accumulates till waist height during monsoon at the site selected for CM Rise School in Sironj.

The BJP MLA wanted to know from the minister why the Detail Project Report (DPR) of the school was prepared spending government’s money when the site was not appropriate.

Sharma became so emotional over the issue that he with folded hands requested MoS for school education Inder Singh Parmar to look into the matter and initiate action against those who prepared the DPR.

Earlier replying to the MLAs questioned, the minister had stated that the site on which DPR was prepared was already with the school education department.

However, when confronted by Sharma, the minister said that a team will probe the matter and if need be the site for the proposed school will be changed. The minister said that he along with Sharma will visit the site to check the things.

Sharma also said that since 2013, building for Adarsh Sanskrit School has been sanctioned in his constituency but no construction has started as yet.

The minister assured that construction will begin soon, however, not satisfied by the reply, the MLA said that the process is on for the last 10 years.