Bhopal: MP Farmer’s daughter wins her first national gold, qualifies for World University Games-2023

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shot-putter from Madhya Pradesh, representing Barkatullah University, qualified for the upcoming World University Games 2023 on Tuesday in Chennai.

MP farmer’s daughter Nidhi Pawaiya, 23, surprised everyone with her performance at the All-India Inter-University Athletics Championship as she qualified for her first ever international tournament, the World University Games 2023, after winning her first national gold medal, in Chennai. She won a gold medal in the shotput event by throwing the metal ball a distance of 14.63 metre.

Pawaiya said, "I am really happy that this is my first ever medal in a national tournament, and here I won gold. Not only I win a medal, but I also qualified for the World University Games in 2023. I am not nervous or anxious; I just feel excited as it’ll be my first international tournament".

When asked about her journey, Nidhi said, "My father is a farmer; we are not really rich, but they never stopped me from doing anything. Every girl around me who was the same age as I got married, but my parents always gave me the freedom to pursue whatever career I wanted, that's why I am here. I began my sports career with basketball, but I didn’t like it as much because it was a team sport, so I chose shotput four years ago".

Pawaiya trains in Bhopal at the Madhya Pradesh State Athletics Academy, Tatya Tope Stadium under Chief Coach Sanjay Garnayak and Sandeep Singh Bais.