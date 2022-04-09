Bhopal: Uma Bharti to visit Raisen temple to perform Jal Abhishek

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has announced that she would visit Shiva temple situated in Raisen Fort and perform 'jalabhishek' (water ritual).

Bharti's statement has come after Pandit Pradip Mishra said that Lord Shiva had to be released from captivity.

Mishra had commented this during a katha recital in Raisen and had urged the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allow daily worship in the temple.

"As per tradition, jalabhishek should be performed on first Monday after Navratri festival and I was looking for a temple where I can perform this religious ritual. I have decided to perform the ritual on April 11 soon after Navratri at Someshwar Dham situated in Raisen Fort," Uma Bharti said.

Uma Bharati's personal staff has written to Raisen district collector to make arrangements for her visit. Raisen Sub Divisional Magistrate LK Khare said no decision was taken on Bharti's visit and allowing her to perform worship at the temple.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Dr Anand Rai arrested in Delhi for dragging CM OSD in paper leak scandal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 12:16 AM IST