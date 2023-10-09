 Bhopal: Two Women Accused Of Honey-Trapping BHEL Officer Held By Govindpura Police
They demanded Rs 20 lakh.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Photo: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police on Monday claimed to have arrested two women who had honey-trapped an officer of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in the Katara hills locality of the city five months ago, and had extorted Rs 1.5 lakh from him.

Govindpura police station house officer (SHO) Awadhesh Singh Tomar told Free Press that the complainant S Senthil Kumar (41) was an officer at BHEL. He was married and was residing alone in the city.

He befriended a woman in April 2023, who introduced another woman to him, stating that she was in dire need of a job. The trio decided to meet up, and both the women took him to a house in Katara hills locality of Bhopal.

When they were inside the house, two men impersonating as police officers barged into the house and threatened Kumar to implicate him in false rape case of both the women. They demanded Rs 20 lakh from Kumar.

As Kumar was unable to dispense such a huge amount, they settled for a total of Rs 1.5 lakh. Later, Kumar learnt that both the women were also involved with the purported police officers. He had approached the Govindpura police and had lodged a complaint against the duo.

The police have however, not revealed the name of the accused women, and the persons who had impersonated as police officers are still at large. SHO Tomar said that a manhunt is on to nab them as well.

