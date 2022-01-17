Bhopal: Two more Covid deaths, toll reaches 1045; active cases cross 30K mark

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh reported two more Covid deaths taking the toll to 10,545 on Sunday. As many as 6,380 Covid cases were reported in the state in last 24 hours. Indore continued to lead with 1,852 cases followed by Bhopal with 1,175.

The stateís positivity rate stands at 7.7% in Madhya Pradesh. Other major cities like Jabalpur reported 482 cases and Gwalior reported 756 cases. Small districts surrounding of state capital too registered a rise corona cases. Vidisha reported 117 cases while Sehore reported 102 cases.

As many as 30, 109 active cases have been reported in the state this year. The health department has sent 82,703 samples for RT-PCR test. Three hundred and forty five samples were rejected at time of testing.

The stateís overall vaccination tally went up to 10,74,78,274 in Madhya Pradesh. First dose tally went up to 5,63,26,893 and second dose tally went up to 5,08,11,218. Precaution dose tally stands at 3,40,163. Teenagersí vaccination tally increased to 31, 06,762. Vaccination was conducted at 3,604 centres in the state on Sunday.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:00 AM IST