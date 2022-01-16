Bhopal: Rules modified, illegal colonies to be called unauthorised colonies

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh government has amended the rules for development of colonies, under Madhya Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1956 and Madhya Pradesh Municipalities Act, 1961 across the state, as per a gazette published.

Now, as per the amended rules, colonies not developed in sync with the existing rules and regulation will be called unauthorised colonies, not illegal colonies.

Also, instead of the respective municipalities the commissioner, Urban Administration and Development (UAD) will be the registration authority for registration of the coloniser.

The process of the registration of the coloniser will be online.

Such a registration will be valid for all the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar parishads in the entire state, as per the gazette.

The names of the valid colonisers will be displayed on the website of the directorate of urban administration.

As per another amendment in the rules, the ratio for plots and constructed residential units reserved for the economically weaker sections and low income group under sub-rule (1) will be 3:2.

The area of plots and constructed area of residential units for economically weaker section under sub-rule (1) will be 30 to 40 square metres (plots) and 25 to 35 square meteres (residential units). The same for low income group will be 41 to 96 sq meteres (plots) and 35 to 48 sq meteres (residential units).

As per UAD officials, the rules were modified under ease of doing business based on suggestions obtained during a workshop of stakeholders called at the initiative taken by the UAD minister Bhupendra Singh Recently.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:42 PM IST