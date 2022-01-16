e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic's hopes of playing Australian Open dashed after court dismisses tennis star's appeal against deportationIndia reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743
Advertisement

Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

Bhopal: Seven killed in three road accidents in parts of state

The accident occurred in Damoh, Mandla and Ratlam
PTI
Road accident |

Road accident |

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seven persons were killed and four others suffered injuries in three road accidents that occurred in Damoh, Mandla and Ratlam districts of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

In Damoh, three persons were killed and two others injured after their motorcycles collided near Laklaka village under Tejgarh police Station on Saturday night, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Ishwar Yadav (20), Rajendra Yadav, (28) and Tirath (25), he said.

"A critically injured person was shifted to Jabalpur for further treatment, while another one is admitted to Damoh district hospital," he added.

In Mandla district, a speeding tractor overturned on Saturday night, killing three labourers, including a minor, and seriously injuring another person, Bichhia police station in-charge S Ram Maravi said.

The three victims, identified as Sanju Markam (18), Nandu Maravi (18) and Sandeep Dhruve (17), died on the spot, while the injured was admitted to Bichhia Health Centre, he said.

In the accident that took place in Ratlam district, a woman was crushed to death by a speeding car in Sailana town on Saturday. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Sailana police station in-charge Jitendra Singh Kanesh said the deceased, Manisha Parihar (40), was going on a motorcycle with her brother when the car hit their vehicle.

The woman fell on the road and was crushed to death by the car, he said, adding that the woman's brother sustained injuries and was hospitalised.

A case has been registered in this connection and a search for the car driver is underway, he said.

ALSO READ

Bhopal: State logs 5,315 new COVID-19 cases Bhopal: State logs 5,315 new COVID-19 cases
Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
Advertisement