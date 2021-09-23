Bhopal: Two minor drown while taking bath in Hathaikheda dam

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bodies of two missing minor children were found in Hathaikheda dam on Thursday, police said.

The minors identified Anshu Bhardwaj, 12 and Prince Singh, 13, went missing from homes in Anand Nagar under Piplani police station area on Wednesday.

One of their friends told family members that the duo were talking about going to Hathaikheda dam to take bath.

On getting information, police teams from Piplani and Bilkhiria police station divers rushed to Hathaikheda dam and started searching.

The police had recovered clothes of one of the children outside the dam on Wednesday. The search operation was stopped on Wednesday night. It resumed on Thursday early morning.

In charge of Bilkhiriya police station, Umesh Singh Chouhan said that the bodies of duo children were fished out on Thursday. “The bodies have been handed over to family members after autopsy,” he said, adding that a case had been registered and investigation was on.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:43 PM IST