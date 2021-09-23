Bhopal: Sudarshan Chakra Corps organises Hindi Pakhwara

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Sudarshan Chakra Corps organised 'Hindi Pakhwara' that concluded on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday.

The Hindi Pakhwara that began on September 8 was observed by all its offices, formations and units, said the officials.

The celebrations began with an opening address by Colonel Education of Sudarshan Chakra Corps in formation's Human Resource Development Centre. He emphasised on the importance of the use of Hindi as an official language. “Hindi gains greater importance in the Indian Army as soldiers from different states of the country are serving together,” he said.

In order to propagate and increase the awareness about use of Hindi language, various competitions and activities including an Essay Writing Competition, Debate Competition, Quiz Competition, Poetry Competition and Typing Competition in Hindi language were also organized during a fortnightly celebration.

The prizes were given to the winners of various activities on September 22.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 05:01 PM IST