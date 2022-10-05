Bhopal: Two held for subletting bank a/c to fraudsters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber crime police have arrested two persons for sub-letting their bank accounts to fraudsters. According to cyber police, the duo would open bank accounts with their documents and then sublet them to fraudsters. They would then change their mobile numbers to evade police arrest. The accused have been identified as Prakash Chand Soni and Dalpat Garg, both residents of Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Soni is a graduate, while Dalpat is class 12 pass out. Police are looking for their other accomplices.

A man had approached police complaining that he got a message from Resonance Education ID on June 16, 2022 sharing links offering home-based jobs. On their assurance, he had deposited Rs 1.08 lakh to their account but he never got the job. On his complaint the police had traced the bank accounts in which the money was deposited to Soni and Garg.

