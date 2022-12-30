e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: Two held for stabbing man over monetary dispute

The SHO of Jahangirabad police station, Shahwaz Khan told Free Press that the complainant is identified as Yasin Khan, who had earlier lent an amount of Rs 20k to Mohammad Sameer

Representative Image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jahangirabad police have arrested two men for stabbing a man with knife over monetary dispute, the police said on Friday. The police added that as many as six accused were involved in the crime, out of whom, the key accused among four is still at large.

The SHO of Jahangirabad police station, Shahwaz Khan told Free Press that the complainant is identified as Yasin Khan, who had earlier lent an amount of Rs 20k to Mohammad Sameer. Yasin, on late Wednesday night, had gone to Sameer’s place along with one of his accomplices for asking him to return his money.

When Yasin told Sameer to return the money, the duo landed in a verbal spat, following which Sameer and his family members Aman, Azam, Bablu, Amir and Akbar stabbed Yasin with a knife, following which he sustained grievous injuries.

Yasin was rushed to the hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The police were informed, who arrested Bablu and Amir immediately, while Sameer and other family members fled. A search is on to nab the other accused, SHO Khan said.

