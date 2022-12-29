Bhopal: Police training and research institute research finds 200 police stations, where maximum accidents occur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police training and research institute (PTRI) have conducted research and have found that in the state 200 police stations are there where maximum accidents take place. In the state around 1100 police stations are present.

ADG, PTRI, G Janardan told Free Press that the PTRI had conducted research on the database on three years 2019, 2020 and 2021. It found that most of the accidents are taking place in those 200 police stations.

The PRTI had conducted research and had found that most of the accidents take place on the state and national highways (SH & NH). Among the top ten police stations of the state, four of them are present in Jabalpur district. The top most accident- prone police station of the state is Adhartal, the second is also from Jabalpur Panagar, the fourth is Madotal and the 10th is Lordganj police station of the city.

Two police stations of Indore are also present in the top ten police stations. Lasudia police station and Banganga police stations are among them.

Two police stations of Satna, Kolgaon and Maihar are also among the top ten police stations. The ADG further said that in these police stations on an average in every 36 to 72 hours one accident takes place.

He also added that one important fact came to light in the research as ‘Safer road for vehicles, not people’. The state has been upgrading its highways, with dividers, four-lane and six-lane roads and expressways. The design does not cater to the requirements of pedestrians, cyclists, two-wheelers, animal carts and other slow-moving vehicles.

He informed that in the current year, as many as 50,149 accidents are reported so far in which 11,900 people had lost their lives around the state.

Causes of road mishaps....

The ADG added that the major causes of accidents are over speeding, desperation while driving, ego like I am having more powered vehicle, rushing, giving vehicles to minors and few more.

The ADG informed that there are four major causes of road accidents. First is over speeding, then bad road engineering, after that inappropriate median roads and lastly violation of one- way traffic. He added that around 80pc of fatal accidents happen because of over speeding.

The black spots

These are the places were accidents happen regularly. The ADG added that these ill-fated places are identified where accidents happen some 500 metres from the distance of accident spot.

To rectify the ‘black spots’, the owners of the road are responsible, like if accidents are happening at the national highways, the authority of NHAI are responsible to modify such places.

He also added that the NHAI authorities are having ample funds to repair or to change the black spots, “Upto Rs 50 crore can be spent to repair or change the design of the road”.