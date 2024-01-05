Bhopal: Two Held For Duping Man of ₹15L On Pretext Of Job

Representational Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch on Thursday claimed to have arrested two persons, who allegedly duped a Govindpura resident to the tune of Rs 15 lakh on pretext of a job in Vidhan Sabha.

Additional DCP (Crime) Shailendra Singh Chouhan told Free Press that in May 2022, the complainant named Raghunandan Singh approached the crime branch and said that one of his acquaintances, Prakash Mishra, had offered him a clerk job in Vidhan Sabha. He had told him that his father, Arun Mishra, is already employed at the Vidhan Sabha and has good contacts with political leaders as well as ministers and demanded Rs 15 lakh.

Singh transferred the amount to the duo in numerous transactions till November 30, 2022. Thereafter, the accused handed him over a forged appointment letter and a fake ID card too. Singh realised the fraud when he went to join the office. Realising that he had been duped, he approached the city crime branch and lodged a complaint.

The accused had been absconding and the crime branch traced them in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur. The team left for Raipur and arrested the duo on the basis of a tip-off. The accused are native residents of Rewa, additional DCP Chouhan said.