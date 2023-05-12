Bhopal: Two from Nigeria booked for duping student of Rs 2.11L

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal cyber cell has registered a case against two persons, both native of Nigeria, for duping a city youth of Rs 2.11 lakh, the police said on Friday. The accused used to impersonate as women on social media and would befriend men to extort money from them, officials said. According to investigating officer Devendra Sahu, the complainant is a student who had approached cyber cell on December 28, 2022. He told officials that he had befriended a woman on social media, who had promised to come to India and marry him. Few days later, she said that she would be sending him a gift.

The very next day, the complainant received a call from an unknown number, where the person on the other side of the phone identified himself as a customs official and said that his friend had sent international currencies for him, which he could avail after depositing the customs duty amount. The student transferred the amount to the man. Later, he received another call, in which another man posing as a customs official said that the international currency was a laundered money and therefore he would be imprisoned.

The complainant transferred more money to his account, after which the accused broke all contacts. When the cyber cell began probing the matter, they identified the key accused as Madau Tourey, a native of Nigeria and his friend whose name is still not known.

