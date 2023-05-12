 Bhopal: Man held for impersonating candidate in SSC physical test
In-charge Daya noticed significant difference when he tried to match Satyendra’s face with his photograph displayed on the admit card

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 02:32 PM IST
article-image
Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police have arrested a man on charges of impersonating a candidate in the physical test round held for selection in Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) General duty (GD) exam.

Station house officer (SHO) of Govindpura police station, Lokendra Singh Thakur told Free Press that the arrested accused has been identified as Satyendra Pal Singh. He added that the candidate who was supposed to take the physical test round was Ankit Singh. Ankit sent Satyendra to take the exam, which came to the cognizance of the in-charge of the physical test round, Daya Shankar, who is a CISF personnel.

Daya tried to match Satyendra’s face with his photograph displayed on the admit card. When he spotted the difference, he questioned Satyendra strictly, who confessed to appearing in the physical test round in place of Ankit. Daya Shankar reported the matter to the Govindpura police, who then arrested the accused immediately.

