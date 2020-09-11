Bhopal: Two drug peddlers held with contraband worth Rs 4 lakh

The crime branch has arrested two drug peddlers and seized MDMA drug, brown sugar and cannabis worth lakhs. The accused were also carrying a country made pistol when police held them, on Thursday. Police said the arrested accused Amir Ali aka Baraf is facing a murder charge as well.

The total amount of drugs recovered from both the accused is worth over Rs 4 lakh, said police.

The prime accused Mohammad Rafeeque was arrested from the Rachna Nagar under bridge. He had come with the drugs and was waiting for customers when he was nabbed. Additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Gopal Singh Dhakad said the accused would look out for students to supply these drugs.

The second drug peddler was arrested on the basis of information provided by Rafeeque, said Dhakad. Police were receiving inputs regarding involvement of his gang in similar drug supply rackets in Bhopal and Sehore. A trap was laid for them and on the basis of information about one of them, a team reached there. They have taken remand of both the accused and they are being quizzed to ascertain the names of their customers and also of those who supported them, said police.