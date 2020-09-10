Bhopal: Shortage of oxygen chokes hospitals, Hamidia left with two days supply

Hamidia Hospital, the state city’s biggest dedicated Covid-19 hospital, treating infected patients is left with oxygen supply for only two days. The shortage of oxygen cylinders has hit hard many hospitals at a time when the city is witnessing explosion in corona positive cases.

Hamidia Hospital, the state-level referral medical facility, Medical Superintendent Dr ID Chaurasia confirmed that there was shortage of oxygen cylinders at the Covid Centre. “The supply of oxygen is getting delayed. Daily there is a need of 2000- 2500 kg oxygen. However, the number of patients is increasing day by day and so the requirement has shot up. We need to address the oxygen crisis at the earliest as we have left with stock only for a few more days.”

The State is facing shortage of oxygen supply as neighbouring Maharashtra has halted the supply to Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra had been supplying 20 tonnes oxygen to MP but the government there stopped it recently on the pretext that the requirement in their state had increased in wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases. In Bhopal too, the coronavirus cases have been on rise and in absence of adequate quantity of oxygen, the situation may worsen. The city on Thursday 256 fresh cases , the figure on Wednesday stood at 243 positive cases.

There are 18,433 active cases in the state till date.

Targeting the Maharashtra government, Minister for Medical Education Vishwas Sarang said that in a federal system it was not justified to halt the supply of oxygen to other states. However, the minister claimed that the government has made other arrangements to maintain the supply of oxygen to Covid- centres. The minister also visited Hamidia Hospital and AIIMS and reviewed the oxygen stock. He held a high level meeting with AIIMS director Saram Singh and Hamidia Hospital medical superintendent and inquired about the supply of oxygen and other facilities for the Covid- 19 infected and other patients. Collector Avinash Lavania also directed the oxygen suppliers to maintain the regular stock at Covid Centres.