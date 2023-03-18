Bhopal: Two-day Desi Handi Food Fest begins Shri Anna for food lovers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Local residents can taste a variety of dishes made of millets at Desi Handi Food Fest organised at Dussehra Maidan, Bittan Market in the city. The two-day food fest organised by Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation (MPTDC) in association with Tribal Department and Heschel Foundation began on Saturday evening.

They include jwar gulab jamun, ragi ki balushahi, kutki ke cutlet, kutki manchurian, multi-millet biryani, ragi custard, kodo kheer, ragi idli, kodo rice pulao, kodo ka upma and kutki ki phirni. It also includes bakery items like jwar brownie, jwar muffins, jwar cookies etc. The year 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets by the United Nations.

Nearly 23 food stalls have been set up. Of these, traditional dishes of five tribal communities - Korku, Gond, Baiga, Bhil and Saharia - are also available in addition to dishes made by Bengali, Marathi, Oriya, Tamil, Malayali and Rajput communities. Handicraft items are on display. A five-feet pot (handi) made of clay is also on display. Free Press talked to chefs to know the recipes of millet dishes.

Excerpts:

Jwar gulab jamun

It is made using jwar flour, grated paneer, elaichi powder and sugar syrup. It takes 30 minutes to prepare. It can be consumed for two weeks.

Ragi ki balushahi

It is made using ragi flour, baking powder, curd, ghee, and sugar syrup. It takes 60 minutes to cook. It can be used for two weeks.

Kutki ke cutlet

It is made using kutki rice (little millets), carrot, cabbage, green chilly, green beans, capsicum, coriander leaves. It takes 30 minutes to prepare. It can be served with tomato and green coriander sauces.

Multi-millet biryani

It is cooked by boiling jwar, bajara and rice for 20-25 minutes. Then, gravy of vegetables is made. It is then sealed in packed utensil to retain its aroma.

Ragi custard

It is made using ragi powder. It is cooked with milk, sugar and dry fruits.