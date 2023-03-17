Bhopal: BDA tables Rs 506.23 cr Budget for 2023-24, development along Hoshangabad and Raisen roads to be key focus

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal development Authority (BDA) budget for the year 2023-24 lays thrust on the development along Hoshangabad and Raisen Roads.

The BDA presented a Budget for the year 2023-24 of Rs 506.23 crore on Friday. The development authority expects income of Rs 506.53 crore, of which it has proposed expenditure of Rs 506.23 crore. In the current financial year, BDA spent Rs 317 crore, while its earnings stood at Rs 321 crore.

BDA has taken up development works in 135 hectare in Bairopur, Bagli villages and Aero City Extension will be developed in 100 hectare. For both schemes, 8 km roads will be constructed.

Satellite township on Bhopal-Indore Highway

BDA chairman Krishna Mohan Soni told Free Press that the BDA will come up with development projects keeping the master plan in mind. Main focus of development will be along Hoshangabad Road and Raisen Road. BDA will develop a satellite township on Bhopal-Indore road.

Rs 110 crore on bus stand and commercial complex in Vidya Nagar (Hoshangabad Road). Currently the authority has 122 duplexes at Laxminarain Sharma Aero City at cost of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 60 lakh. Around 20 Singlex are available in Katara Hills at cost of Rs 45-63 lakh. Under Raja Bhoj housing scheme, the EWS house are available at cost Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 9.30 lakh.

Rs 365 crore: BDA will develop infrastructure with Rs 365 crore on 325 hectare to promote three Schemes—Raksha Vihar-3, Aero city-2 and 45 meter Master Plan road in Katara Hills, Bagli and Barai.

15,000 plots : Around 15,000 plots have been developed in 5 schemes—Laxminarain Sharma Aero City, Raja Bhoj housing(Godarmau), Sardar Vallabh Bhai Housing Scheme(Misrod)-2 and Misrod -1,Vidya Nagar-2. Currently infrastructure has been developed on 500 hectare. Internal roads of around 200 kilometer have been developed.

