Bhopal: All mobile phone thefts to be traced through Citizen Cop app

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the stolen mobile phones will now be traced through Citizen Cop, an app launched by police department that is being upgraded. About 989 mobile phones stolen in last one month will be traced through Citizen Cop app.

Crime branch officials told Free Press that initiative would help police to trace people who are behind stealing mobile phones and arresting them. The cognisance of the complaints registered on the application will be taken up by crime branch for investigation.

Senior police officials said that the probe into mobile phone thefts would be conducted by personnel posted at Bhopal district cyber crime cell as they are well-trained and well-equipped to trace lost mobile phones.

Though head constables of all the police stations in Bhopal have been trained to use Citizen Cop application, they often get confused about registration of cell phone complaints or picking up trail in the cases already registered, sources in the cyber crime branch said.

“The application is under-developed as several features are unavailable in it. For instance, two IMEI numbers should be filled in the application, as dual SIM mobile phones are more in use. But option to fill only one IMEI number is available in the application currently,” an official said wishing anonymity.

A separate application section should be made for mobile phone complaints in the Bhopal district, as cases on the application are reported from all over the state, thereby mixing the data and creating confusion on portal.

Changes soon

Assistant Commissioner of Police Sujeet Tiwari said that all the loopholes in the app were brought to notice of app developers. All the features will be added soon, he said.