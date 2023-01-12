Bhopal: Two booked for forging documents to procure land worth 7 crore

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Govindpura police of Bhopal have registered a case of fraud against two men for forging documents of a land belonging to a woman and transferring the registry of land on their name deceitfully, the police said on Thursday.

Govindpura police station in-charge, Ashok Singh Parihar, said that the complainant, Munni Bai, approached them on Wednesday, alleging that two persons, identified as Vijay Shrivastava and Amit Saxena had forged documents of the land belonging to her, which is located in Barkheda Pathani and is worth Rs 7 crore.

The police learnt during investigation that the accused were in a bid to procure the land since 2014, for which they had even forged a letter of attorney, by the name of Shailendra Shrivastava. Two accomplices of the key accused, Vijay Shrivastava had also given testimony on his behalf. However, their attempt was foiled, as the photo of the woman’s husband Daulatram, had not been changed from the land.

A few days after this, Shrivastava again forged documents and letter of attorney, and obtained the registry of land on his brother-in-law Amit Saxena’s name in 2015.

When the woman’s husband, Daulatram expired in 2018, the accused Shrivastava began claiming ownership of the land and also threatened Munni Bai and other members of her family to vacate the land. Munni Bai and her son approached the police to lodge a complaint against the accused.