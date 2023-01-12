Bhopal: Youngest daughter of the family who made to consume insecticide, dies

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Youngest daughter of the contractor, who was made to consume an insecticide by his father, died during treatment at the Hamidia hospital on Wednesday, the Bairagarh police said.

The police added that the condition of three other children of the family is still critical.

Assistant Commissioner of police (ACP) of Bairagarh, Antima Samadhiya said that the contractor identified as Kishore Jatav, and his wife had mixed the insecticide along with milk and had fed the same to all the four children of the family on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday. She added that all members of the family were rushed to Hamidia hospital on Wednesday morning, where Jatav’s youngest daughter succumbed to the condition on Wednesday itself.

ACP Samadhiya further added that the couple is survived by three more children, whose condition is said to be critical and their treatment is underway.

Meanwhile, Jatav, who regained consciousness on Wednesday after treatment, told the police that he was debt-ridden, due to which he was compelled to take the extreme step. He, however, did not elaborate on the amount that he had procured as loan from different people.

Further investigations are underway in the case, ACP Samadhiya said.

Suicide help line |